George W. Conant
George William Conant, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away at Stamford Hospital on the evening of November 5th, 2020 with his family at his side. George was born in Stamford on August 16, 1936, and was the only child born to the late George and Matilda (Billings) Conant. George was 84 years old at the time of his passing.
George worked for many years as a mechanic for Herbert Fuel and then from 1996 until his retirement in 2015, for New England Oil Company. He was a devoted family man and a faithful and active parishioner of St. Mary R.C. Church in Stamford which was his home away from home.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Rae Conant (Passero); his beloved children Kevin Conant and Eileen Wargo and husband Stephen; three grandchildren, Kelly, Sarah and Joey; sisters-in-law, Angela Passero and Peggy Passero (Florida); niece, Lainie Passero (Florida) and nephew, Joe Passero and wife Leslie (Florida). In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Passero.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, November 12th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary R.C. Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT 06902. A memorial service and celebration of George's life will be held at a date to be announced. In accordance with the current social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a face covering and observe social distancing standards if you plan on attending mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Mary R.C. Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT 06902.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Conant family. If you care to leave a message of condolence, please visit the family guest book hosted on cognetta.com
or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory
.