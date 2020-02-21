|
|
George A. Davis
February 26, 1928 - January 27, 2020George A. Davis, 91, most recently of Stamford, Conn., passed away peacefully in his home on January 27, 2020. George was born in Glen Ridge, N.J. and attended Montclair High School. In 1946, after high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served two years, including one year on the Korean peninsula, before he was honorably discharged. He moved on to Dartmouth College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Master of Business of Administration from the Tuck School. He became a Certified Public Accountant and began his career in finance at Arthur Anderson. After working for different companies, he eventually retired as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of C.R. Bard, a medical supplies company in New Providence, N.J. George enjoyed playing golf and traveling the world. Always interested in improving his mind and continued learning, he earned a Masters in history from Drew University. He was also a lifelong supporter of the arts, especially the opera and symphony. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his blazing blue eyes.
George generously volunteered his time and talents serving on the vestry of the Church of the Atonement (Tenafly, N.J.) and the residents' board of Edgehill Senior Living Community. George was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Maria (Nekos). George also joins his parents Robert Greener and Ruth Conroy Davis, as well as his brother, Robert Greener Davis, Jr. He is survived by his son Stephen G. Davis of New York, N.Y., daughter Carol Davis of West Hartford, Conn., and daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Robert Dahl of Greenwich, Conn., as well as his beloved grandchildren Spencer, Charlotte, Adelaide and Harrison Dahl and George and Sam Fiske.
A celebration of his life will be held at Edgehill Senior Living Community, 122 Palmer Hill Road, Stamford, Conn., on February 29th at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in George's memory directed to his scholarship fund at Dartmouth College. Please send a check made out to Trustees of Dartmouth College with "George A. Davis 1952 Scholarship Fund (#03573)" in the memo line and send to: Office of Gift Recording, Dartmouth College, Development Office HB 6066, Hanover, NH 03755 or make a gift by credit card over the phone at 800-490-7010 or 603-646-0098, M-F between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Arrangements were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 359-9999.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020