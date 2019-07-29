|
George C. Galuris
George C. Galuris, 74, of Stamford lost his courageous battle to cancer on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a long and valiant fight. He was born on the small island of Agios Efstratios in Greece on June 4, 1945 to the late Konstantinos and Zoe Manikakis Galuris.
At 26 years old, George immigrated to America to pursue a higher education and a better life. He had a successful career at Clairol for many years as an International Operations Administrator. George was a man of tremendous faith serving on many committees in his parish. He also had a passion for coaching youth soccer and basketball. He loved spending time with his family and traveling to Greece often.
In 1991, George fought heroically and conquered his first battle with cancer. With a new appreciation of life, he made it his personal mission volunteering tirelessly to help others confront and fight cancer. Sadly in August 2018, after 27 years, the identical cancer re-emerged. George's unwavering faith and strong will to live along with the love and prayers from family and friends carried him through the most difficult and painful days. His fighting spirit and determination to live was an example and an inspiration to all.
George is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Pauline Demakos Galuris of Stamford, his loving children, Joy Simao and her husband Shawn of West Hartford, Dean Galuris and his wife Ellen of Winthrop, MA and Peter Galuris of Stamford, as well as six beloved grandchildren, Grace, Samantha, George and Jake Galuris, Brianna and Landon Simao. Also surviving is his brother, Vasili Galuris of Greece, mother-in-law, Popi Demakos, brothers-in-law, George Demakos and Errico Stangel, sisters-in-law Stella and Lori Demakos, Angeliki and Maria Galuris, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Agapitos Galuris and sister Elisavet Vlastos.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 for a funeral service to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. George's Mausoleum, Woodland Cemetery, Woodland Place, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's memory to the Church of the Archangels Philoptochos, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905 or to The Research Dept., 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 30, 2019