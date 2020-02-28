|
|
George M. "Rusty" Nizolek
George M. "Rusty" Nizolek, 62, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed suddenly on February 21, 2020. He was born in Stamford on November 2, 1957, to George R. and Joan Bird Nizolek.
Rusty graduated from Stamford Catholic High School. He worked at Pacific Plumbing Supply in Stamford for many years and later worked part time at local area funeral homes. He was an avid New York Yankee Fan, a great cook who continued to make the family's traditional holiday dishes after his mom passed, and a music enthusiast who attended many concerts. His hobbies included restoring motorcycles, fishing on the Long Island Sound, and gardening.
He is survived by his loving dad, George; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Michael Engler; and his sister-in-law, Beth Palmer Nizolek. He loved and was so proud of his nieces and nephews--Tara Engler, David Engler and Michelle Carpanzano, Douglas and Kerri Engler and daughter Everette, Megan and Kelly Steckler and daughter Karlyn, Allyson Nizolek, and Kylie Nizolek.
He was predeceased by his dear mother, Joan, and beloved brother, Mark M. Nizolek.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. There will be no services, and interment will be private. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 1, 2020