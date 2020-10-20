1/
George Manesiotis
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George C. Manesiotis
George C. Manesiotis, 80, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Agoriani, Greece on January 28, 1940 to the late Christos and Garifalia Manesiotis.
He was a devoted family man and cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived a life with only one purpose; to give his children the best upbringing they could possibly have. He will be remembered for the ultimate selflessness he possessed. He enjoyed making other people's lives better and putting a smile on everyone's face. He will be greatly missed especially during the family's traditional Easter gathering, which was his favorite time of the year.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Eleni Arvanitis Manesiotis for nearly 60 years, who was always by his side. His loving children, Chris Manesiotis of Orange, Penny Giantomidis and her husband Chris of Milford, Louis Manesiotis and his wife Corinna of Trumbull, as well as his brothers, Evangelos Manesiotis and his wife Amalia of Stamford, Panagiotis Manesiotis and his wife Maria of Greece and a sister, Georgia Tsiolis and her husband Kosta of Canada. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, George was also predeceased by his brother, John Manesiotis,
Family and friends may call at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Manesiotis family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved