George C. Manesiotis
George C. Manesiotis, 80, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Agoriani, Greece on January 28, 1940 to the late Christos and Garifalia Manesiotis.
He was a devoted family man and cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived a life with only one purpose; to give his children the best upbringing they could possibly have. He will be remembered for the ultimate selflessness he possessed. He enjoyed making other people's lives better and putting a smile on everyone's face. He will be greatly missed especially during the family's traditional Easter gathering, which was his favorite time of the year.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Eleni Arvanitis Manesiotis for nearly 60 years, who was always by his side. His loving children, Chris Manesiotis of Orange, Penny Giantomidis and her husband Chris of Milford, Louis Manesiotis and his wife Corinna of Trumbull, as well as his brothers, Evangelos Manesiotis and his wife Amalia of Stamford, Panagiotis Manesiotis and his wife Maria of Greece and a sister, Georgia Tsiolis and her husband Kosta of Canada. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, George was also predeceased by his brother, John Manesiotis,
Family and friends may call at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Manesiotis family with the arrangements.
