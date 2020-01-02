|
George Melfi, Jr.
George Melfi, Jr., 75, of Whippany, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Garden Terrace in Chatham watching college football surrounded by his family.
George was born on February 22, 1944 in Stamford, CT. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. George and Margaret (nee Molnar) Melfi.
He was a graduate of Stamford High School, attended Yale University, and graduated from Cooper Union. George worked as an engineer for Exxon Mobil for 30 years before retiring and working at Norton Engineering.
His greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren. George had a passion for playing and coaching Little League baseball and watching college football, especially his four favorite teams, the Cavaliers, Hokies, Huskers, and Tigers. In his spare time he enjoyed tackling challenging physics problems, taking his family out for boat rides on Candlewood Lake, and welcoming family and friends around the fire for szalonna.
George was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara (Kaufmann) Melfi of 51 years. He was the loving father of Christine Piechnik and her husband, Paul of Madison, NJ, Karren Melfi of Whippany, NJ, Stephen Melfi of Portland, or, and Loren Lafferty of Whippany, NJ. He was the cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Marie, Hannah, and Kyle Piechnik, Joey Fisher, and Jack and Ryan Lafferty. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Marilyn Melfi-Belden and her husband, Gary, and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many special long time friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, NJ 07981 with a celebration of life to follow. Inurnment will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or your local Little League. For further information or to send a condolence, please go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 3, 2020