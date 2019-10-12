|
A special rembrance of George W. McCauley September 1, 1920 October 12, 2019 George W. McCauley (Mac) entered into God's heavenly kingdom 35 years ago today. Dearly remembered as a most beloved, dedicated husband and exceptionally special daddy. Born in Mount Vernon, NY to Patrolman John W. McCauley and Madeline (Ember) McCauley, he was a graduate of Edison Vocational and Technical High School and later employed at Electric Specialty Company in Stamford, CT. Being of utmost patriotism, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 3, 1942 during World War II after the Pearl Harbor attack. Stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training School, he was assigned to destroyer duty. As a crew member of the U.S.S. Strong (DD-467), George was a veteran of virtually every major invasion in the Pacific. On July 5, 1944, the ship was torpedoed and sunk after taking part in naval action in the bombardment of Japanese installations at Villa and Bairoko. He was reported missing in action at Kula Gulf, Solomon Islands. Two days later his parents received a letter saying "not to worry I am well and safe". George was a radarman second class and earned six combat ribbons and seven battle stars for engagement at Saipan, Iwo Jima, Hollandia, Munda, New Georgia, Okinawa and the Palaus, and two stars on the Phillipines liberation ribbon along with the American Defense Ribbon and the North African Theatre Campaign Ribbon. George returned home to Stamford, and was a devoted communicant at Holy Name of Jesus Church supporting and working on many school-related projects with the Bernadine Sisters. He loved seeing the famous big bands, ballroom dancing at Laddins Terrace and classical music. He enjoyed the outdoors and all the seasons, especially Autumn, traveling to East Coast vacation destinations and the New York World's Fair, along with rides to Times Square on New Year's Eve, backyard picnics and dining at Manero's, Clam Box, Red Coach Grill, Cobbs Mill, Washington Arms and Mamma Leone's. He was employed at Hoffman Fuel, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, for 30 years. He loved his family deeply and was a helpful friend to all, full of fun, adventure and thoughtful surprises with an unmatched wit and the very kindest heart of gold. Greatly missed, and present in our hearts every day. Wife, Estelle and Daughter, Elizabeth