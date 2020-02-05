|
Georgiana Cesarelli
Georgiana Frances Dagostino Cesarelli, born on September 13, 1928 in Stamford, Connecticut passed away February 2, 2020.
Georgiana was born in Stamford to the late Dominick Dagostino and Marianna Arruzza Dagostino. She is survived by her daughter, Matilde Cesarelli Larson, her son Joseph Cesarelli and his wife Perri. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter J. (PJ) Larson, Jr. and his wife Anya, and Nina C. Larson. She is also survived by her brother Michael Dagostino and his wife Mary Jane.
A lifelong resident of Stamford, Georgiana worked for most of her life as a statistician for Family and Children Services in Stamford. Throughout her life, she was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. Devoted to our Blessed Mother Mary, she was a member of the Children of Mary Society and the Rosary Society. A woman of strength and courage, Georgiana deeply loved her family and friends with unwavering compassion. She provided a shoulder to lean on and she listened with a sincere heart. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren. She loved them unconditionally, and was so very proud of not only of all that they have accomplished, but also, that they are people of integrity.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Albert F. Cesarelli, her brothers Frank Dagostino and Edward Dagostino, and her sister, Theresa Rizzo.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue Stamford, CT 06902. The internment will follow mass at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Darien.
Arrangements were made by Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020