Gerald Fishman
January 11, 1933 - June 4, 2020
Gerald Fishman (Jerry) passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a decade living with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in 1933 and raised at Homecrest, The Hebrew Home for Boys in Yonkers, NY. After starring on the basketball team at Roosevelt High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree at SUNY Oswego. He joined the US Army, serving in Germany as a Medic with the 3rd Armor Division. Upon his return he married his wife of 60 years, Judy Denner Fishman. They moved to Stamford, CT in 1963. He received his Masters of Fine Arts degree from the College of New Rochelle. He was a teacher at Harrison High School for 30 years and a high school tennis coach for 45 years, serving several years as the chairman of the NY State Boy's Tennis Association, section 1. His 2nd career was as the sole proprietor of George's Clocks and Watches, specializing in the tuning and repair of grandfather clocks. Jerry was treasurer of the Beth El Cemetery Association and served on the board of the Temple Beth El men's club.
He is survived by his wife Judy of Stamford; his 3 children Shari and Zachary Weinberger of Providence, RI; Merri and Howie Kapiloff of Glenrock, NJ; David Fishman and Robin Zucker of LA, CA; and his 7 grandchildren Michael Weinberger and Yuu Taniguchi, Hillary Weinberger, Amanda Weinberger, Nathan Kapiloff, Jason Kapiloff, Owen Fishman and Reese Fishman. Everyone will miss his smile and the twinkle in his eye.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Stamford Symphony or to the Temple Beth El Men's Club Scholarship Fund.
Burial at the Temple Beth El cemetery will take place on Friday morning and will be private. Shiva will be observed at the Fishman home all week on the back deck with masks and social distancing. Please sign up for a time slot. There will also be a zoom shiva.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, (203) 359-9999, www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.