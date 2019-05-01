Geraldine Sollitto

Geraldine Sollitto, born September 17, 1927 in Stamford, CT to Frank Sollitto and Angelina Ginolfi, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019. Gerry worked for Keystone Electronics in Stamford and New Jersey in the 1940-50s and retired from Bloomingdale's with over 30 years of service.

Gerry (Aunt Ditty) was devoted to her family and hosted many holiday parties during the year. Most memorable were the July 4th and Christmas Eve family gatherings. She was a member of St. Mary Church since the 1930s, a member of the Rosary Society and a valued volunteer at many of the parish fundraisers. She also loved playing cards and bingo.

In addition to her parents, Gerry was predeceased by all her siblings: Anthony, Jerry and Nicholas Sollitto, Antoinette (Dolly) Tamborino, Jennie Conte and her nephews Frank and Jerry Don Sollitto.

Aunt Ditty is survived by her nieces and nephews: Phyllis (Brian) Taylor, Antonio (Harriet) Conte, Michael (Sara) Conte, Frank Tamborino III (Elyse), Eugene (Maureen) Sollitto, Anna Tamborino (Paul Furgalack), Richard Conte, Nicholas Sollitto, Jr. (Patricia), Robert Sollitto (Laurie), Donna Condon (Stephen), Thomas Sollitto (Ellen) and 22 great-nieces and nephews and their children (17).

There are no calling hours. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 566 Elm St., Stamford on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 noon followed by internment at St. John's cemetery. Preparations were made by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary