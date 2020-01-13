|
Gerard W Rinaldi
Gerard W Rinaldi left this mortal coil January 2nd, 2020 at the age of 83. Gerard, son of Angelo "Scorpie" and Carmenella "Nellie" Rinaldi (née Sabia), grew up in Stamford, CT and graduated from Saint Basil's School in 1954. A graduate of Boston University, Gerard went on to get a master's degree and later a Master of Fine Arts. One of his art shows was reviewed by the New York Times in 1979.
After college, he served in the US Army as an officer and member of the elite Special Forces, with a tour in Vietnam in 1962. Gerard married Vaughn Ann Schmidt in 1963 and together raised their son Seth David Rinaldi in Stamford, CT.
Gerard's three primary life passions were art, teaching and being a father. His teaching career spanned 35 years, mostly as Art Department Chair at Byram Hills High School in Byram Hills, NY. He interacted with thousands of high school kids, making an indelible mark with his mix of creativity, existentialism and full acceptance of others.
Gerard embraced the works of Samuel Beckett, Donald Judd, Sol Lewitt and many others. He inspired curiosity in his students by showing them provocative works such as Waiting for Godot, Apocalypse Now and Bergman's The Seventh Seal.
Upon retirement from teaching and fed up with a suburban lifestyle, Gerard and Vaughn moved to Chelsea, Vermont in 1993. Gerard stated defiantly, "That's it, I am never going south of White River Junction again."
He will be remembered for his sardonic wit, his intensity and depth of interest in the eclectic and eccentric, and his love for old machinery, especially motorcycles and antique tractors. He had a deep appreciation for nature, specifically, snow.
Gerard is survived by his wife Vaughn Ann Rinaldi of Chelsea, son Seth Rinaldi and his wife Andrea Fischer of Ventura, CA, his brother, Dr Robert Rinaldi and his wife Louise Rinaldi of Chelsea, VT.
In lieu of cards and flowers, please consider a donation to www.vermontartscouncil.org.
There will be a celebration of Gerard's life later this year. E-mail [email protected] to be put on the list for updates.
"Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better." - Samuel Beckett
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020