Germaine Douyon
It is with deep regret that the Douyon family announces the passing of Germaine Douyon, beloved mother, cherished grandmother and treasured great-grandmother.
Germaine will be sorely missed by her children Anne-Marie, Immacula, Edelyne, Marc (Roseda Mérizier), Pauline (Lebert Pochette) and Uranie; by her grandchildren Yves-Marie Exumé (Alain Auguste), Stéphane Exumé (Johnny Calonges), Frandy Chérestal, Patrice Chérestal, Nick Chérestal, Marc Enel Douyon, Yveline Carius (Duverson Poulard), Laurie Pochette (Griffin Belzer), Vanorie Douyon, Christian Gilles, Christopher Gilles (Shannara Trenchfield), Paul Herbert Pochette; by her great-grandchildren Mathys Calonges, Idrys Calonges, Geneviève Poulard and Noah Gilles; by her nephews, nieces and the many other children she raised.
Germaine has lived in Stamford for the past 13 years. Prior to that, she has lived in Haiti where she shared a life with her beloved Enel (departed) and raised her children.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 14th from 9am to 11am with a Prayer Service at 11 a.m., at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be private.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
