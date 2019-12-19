Home

Gertrude Case Slaughter
[December 9, 2019] Gertrude Case Slaughter was born on August 31, 1921 at Hartford Hospital. Her parents were Raymond Irving Case and Emma Griffon Case of West Granby, Connecticut.
She graduated from Simmons College in 1943 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
After a career in publishing, which included sixteen years at McGraw-Hill where she met her husband, Robert E. Slaughter, she retired. They were married on March 5, 1960. Following his death in 1976, she returned to work and spent seven years with a chemical company based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
She is survived by three daughters, Lucretia Slaughter of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Marcele Stiffler of Sacramento, California, and Lynn Slaughter of Louisville, Kentucky, and by 2 nieces, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 22, 2019
