Giovanni C. SibiliaGiovanni C. Sibilia, age 72, died on November 5, 2020. A walk through visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. Due to COVID restrictions the Mass of Christian Burial will be private and by invitation only. For online viewing links of the services and the full obituary, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com