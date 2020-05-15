Giovina Valente
Giovina Valente, a resident of New Milford, CT passed away on May 11, 2020.
Giovina was born on February 25, 1929 to Felice and Lucia Ranauro in Lavello, Italy and married Pasquale Valente on September 29, 1951. They immigrated to America in 1958 to pursue a new life, settling in Stamford, CT to raise their daughters, Caterina and Lucia.
Giovina was employed by Norma-Hoffman Bearing Corp for many years. Hosting many family gatherings and known as Nonna to many, she graciously welcomed everyone into her home, often serving up her delicious home-made Italian meals. She was a great listener, always had a sympathetic ear, never judgmental and usually responded through her expressions. Her priority was always her family and she was a fervent supporter of her children and grandchildren.
In retirement, they settled in New Milford, CT to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Following Pasquale's passing, Giovina enjoyed spending her time at the New Milford Senior Center where she made many new friends. She was also a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lakes.
Giovina was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale Valente. She is survived by her daughters; Caterina McCarthy (Tom) and Lucia Grisko and her grandchildren James (Jessica), Jennifer (Dave), John, Sara, Crystal and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Milah and Sierra; her brothers Cosimo (Pia), Michele (Vanna) and sisters Titina (Gennaro), Rina (Franco) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, a memorial Catholic Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in New Milford. Entombment will take place in Italy beside her beloved husband, Pasquale.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board, Inc., 40 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in New Milford Spectrum & Stamford Advocate on May 15, 2020.