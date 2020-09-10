Giselle Berube-HubbertGiselle Berube-Hubbert, 64, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with multiple myeloma. Born on December 12, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY to Roger and Mattie Berube, Giselle attended Saint Mark's school in Sheepshead Bay, where she made many lifelong friendships. She graduated from SUNY Farmingdale as a dental hygienist and for 10 years, worked in the dental clinic at Queens Hospital Center treating patients with disabilities. While there, she learned sign language to better communicate with her hearing impaired patients. After moving to Stamford 30 years ago, she taught sign language in Stamford's Adult Education Program, volunteered with hearing impaired residents at the Smith House, and spent more than 20 years as a Sign Language Interpreter for Stamford Public Schools, primarily at Northeast School. She loved her colleagues and especially each and every one of her hearing impaired students, her commitment to whom lasted well beyond their school years.Giselle was an avid skier and had a keen sense of adventure, traveling with friends whenever she could. She was overwhelmingly kind and selfless, and she will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved her.Giselle is survived by her loving husband Jim, whom she met in elementary school and married 37 years ago, her three most beloved children, Lauren (Ben Salup), Gregory (Marianna Bender), and Brian (Emma Fields), and precious granddaughter Paige Giselle Salup. She is also survived by two sisters Suzanne (Ron) Lewan and Evonn (Bob) Reiersen, her many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, Uncle Henry and Aunt Ceci Berube, and many wonderful friends. Giselle was predeceased by her parents, her sister Nanette DiBona and niece Kim DiBona.The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 13 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral home (2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905). The funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Aloysius R.C. Church in New Canaan, CT on Monday, September 14, however, due to COVID restrictions the service will be limited to family members.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Giselle's memory to the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, CT to send deaf students to ASD's summer camp program. American School for the Deaf Donation Link