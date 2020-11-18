Giuseppe Coscarelli
Giuseppe Domenico Coscarelli, 63, of Stamford, CT passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1957 in Rose, Cosenza, Italy. Son of the late Generoso Coscarelli and Carolina Chiappetta. He immigrated to the United States in March 1970 at the age of 12. He graduated from J.M Wright Technical School in 1977 and became an Automotive Mechanic by trade. He owned and operated his own company, JCR Auto Repair in Stamford for 28 years.
Giuseppe was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He will be dearly missed by everyone who loved and knew him. He was affectionately called "Papa Joe" among other nicknames such as Pino.
Giuseppe loved his family and friends to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Giuseppe was very proud of his Italian heritage and staying true to Italian traditions such as making sausage, homemade wine, and canning tomatoes from his garden. He loved helping others and passing on these traditions to family and friends. Giuseppe was a gentle giant with an affectionate smile and cheerful laughter; his warm embrace will surely be missed along with his phone calls and humorous text messages. He had a wonderful way of speaking with people and making new friends. Despite being in another country, Giuseppe remained in contact with many of his childhood friends.
Giuseppe is survived by his wife, Andrea, his sons, Joseph, Generoso (Wife- Christine), Jonathan (Wife-Nicole), and his beloved granddaughter, Caroline. His sisters, Rose (Husband- Jeff) Coscarelli-Curtis, Aurora (Husband- Lorenzo) Docimo, and Lorella (Husband- Keith) Lebouthillier. His mother-in-law, Gloria Cacace, his sister-in law Cynthia Beach (Husband- Charles). His nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Christina (Joe), Jennifer, Michael (Natalie), Rebecca, Keith (Allison), Amanda (Christofer), Joey, Aidan, Anthony, Ella, William, Angelina. He also leaves behind family in both Italy and Canada, including his aunts and uncles, Giustina, Carmela, and Francesco Coscarelli and Franco Chiappetta. As well as numerous friends whom he loved and kept close.
A wake will be held on November 20, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home at 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford, CT. The funeral will be held on November 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford, CT. Entombment will take place following mass at Queen of Peace Cemetery at 124 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Giuseppe's honor to the American Kidney Fund utilizing the following link: https://fundraise.kidneyfund.org/team/330803
.