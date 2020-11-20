Giuseppe Masone
Giuseppe Masone, 84, of Stamford, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Giuseppe was born December 19, 1935 in Minturno, Italy to the late Giacomo and Rosa Masone.
In 1956, he immigrated to Stamford from Italy with his family. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pitney Bowes after 29 years. He was an active member and Eucharistic Minister at OLSS Church. He loved family and time together. An avid walker, gardener, and reader, he enjoyed figs, roasted chestnuts, and homemade wine.
Giuseppe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Angela Grossi Masone, his daughter Rosemary Bittel and her husband Kurtis of State College, PA, his son James Masone and his wife Lorraine of Stamford and his daughter Sandra Masone of Washington, D.C, his sisters, Anna Stella of Stamford and Luciana Palmerini of Katona, NY and his brothers, Tom Masone and his wife Virginia of Wilton, Frank Masone of Stamford, Tony Masone and his wife Maria of Florida and John Masone and his wife Nancy of Maryland, as well as his beloved grandchildren; Kurt, Kristofor and Kelsey Bittel, Kaitlyn and Sophia Masone, Isabella, Galilea and Santo Wall.
Besides his parents, Giuseppe was predeceased by his daughter Maria Masone.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, Shippan Avenue, Stamford, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Giuseppe's names to the Catholic Relief Fund, 228 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201-3443.
