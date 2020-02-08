|
|
Giuseppe Tripodi
Giuseppe (Joseph) Tripodi, 86, passed away on February 6, 2020. Joe was born September 25, 1933 in Villa San Giovanni, Regio Calabria, Italy. He served in the Italian Navy for 2 years, and then arrived in the United States by ship in 1957. He met and married his wife of 63 years, Dominica (Minnie) Ricca that same year.
Joe had an impressive 42-year career with Arnold's Bakery where he worked in shipping and receiving. During his tenure, he received many accolades as a valued and dedicated employee. Joe was an avid soccer fan, Italian music lover and wine connoisseur.
Joe was predeceased by a son, Frank Tripodi, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Minnie Tripodi of Stamford, his son Joe Tripodi and wife, Linda of Darien, his grandchildren, Amanda Sather and husband Todd of Westwood, MA, and Brandon Tripodi of Darien. He also leaves a brother, Alfredo and wife Suzanna of Stamford, and two sisters, Antonietta Loiiero and Macolata Tripodi who reside in Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home on Schuyler Avenue in Stamford on Monday, February 10th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart on Schuyler Avenue, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 9, 2020