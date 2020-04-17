|
Giuseppina Cardillo
Giuseppina (Josephine) Zaza Cardillo, 82, of Stamford passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Minturno, Italy on March 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Geraldo Zaza and Pasqualina Rotelli Zaza. She is predeceased by her brother Saverio Zaza and son-in-law John Calicchio.
Josephine is survived by her beloved husband Sebastiano (Sam) Cardillo, son Pat Cardillo and wife, Andrea, daughters Angela Cardillo Calicchio, Lena Cardillo Casinelli, Lucy Cardillo Tsiahouridis and husband, Michael, seven loving grandchildren Justine and Gianna Cardillo, Luca, Erica and Jessica Casinelli, Samantha Calicchio, Ariana Tsiahouridis and two great-grandchildren Dante and Mila, all of Stamford, CT. She is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Josephine was a one of a kind woman with a big heart and hilarious personality. She enjoyed her time as a homemaker and passionate caregiver to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aside from spending her days cooking all of her delicious homemade foods for her family, she loved sitting in the sun, taking trips to Mohegan Sun and of course, her condo in Florida. She will be missed immensely by everyone who has been graced with her presence. She will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Giuseppina's honor at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020