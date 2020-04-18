|
|
Gladys Ann Nowakowski
Gladys Ann (Selleck) Nowakowski, 91, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born June 14, 1928 in Stamford, CT, to the late Stanley and Rose (LaMonica) Selleck.
Gladys was married to the love of her life, Henry Nowakowski for 58 years, prior to his passing in October 2011.
Mrs. Nowakowski was a 1946 graduate of Stamford High School and worked at American Cyanamid in Stamford before marriage and raising a family.
Gladys Nowakowski loved to sew, knit, cook, garden, bowl, and golf. As a golfer, her greatest achievement was a hole-in-one. She was a member of the E. Gaynor Brennan Municipal Golf Course, and played every week with the Ladies 9-Holers. Gladys held a strong faith and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Rosary Society. She had been an active member of Stamford's AARP. Gladys will be remembered by many as a familiar face at regular American Red Cross blood drives. Her love of family was so apparent in the love and pride for her children, grandchildren, and beautiful great-grandchildren.
Gladys was featured in a November 2017 Stamford Advocate article on senior citizens and voting, where she proudly stated that she had not missed a vote since she was 21. She had voted in every national, state and local election since she was eligible to register, and felt that as an American it was something she should do.
Gladys is survived by a son, Stanley J. Nowakowski and wife Barbara, of Brattleboro, VT; daughter, Kyleann Donnelly, of Bethel, CT; also grandchildren Adam Nowakowski and wife Michelle of Somers, CT; Sarah (Nowakowski) Dahlheimer and husband David of Medway, MA; Monica and Marc Donnelly of Bethel, CT; Matthew Donnelly and wife Amanda of New Milford, CT; and precious great-grandchildren Madison Linda and Landon Joseph Nowakowski, and Amelia Rose and Eric Albert Dahlheimer. In addition to her beloved husband Henry Nowakowski, Gladys was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Rose Selleck. Gladys will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and by all those who came to know and love her.
For all those who may have experienced Gladys' delightful smile, or have been on the receiving end of her giving and caring personality and deeds, we ask during this unfamiliar time that you pay forward her kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys Nowakowski's memory to: Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.
Due to the current CDC federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Prayer Service on Thursday, April 23rd at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue in Stamford. Burial will be private.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Gladys' obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020