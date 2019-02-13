|
|
Pastor Gladys K. Gaskins
The beloved Pastor Gladys K. Gaskins, always known as "Mother Gaskins," went to be home with the Lord on February 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her children. Mother Gaskins was born on January 3, 1931 in Greenville, NC to the late James Crandell and Georgeanna Knight. Those left behind to cherish her loving memories are her children Earline Gaskins, Willie Earl Gaskins Jr., Gloria Gaskins, Terrance Barksdale (Anissa Barksdale), and Jean Johnson (Willie Johnson). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stamford Church of Christ, 1264 High Ridge Rd., Stamford, CT. Family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT. For more information, please visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 13, 2019