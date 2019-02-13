The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stamford Church of Christ
1264 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Stamford Church of Christ
1264 High Ridge Rd.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Gaskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Gaskins


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gladys Gaskins Notice
Pastor Gladys K. Gaskins
The beloved Pastor Gladys K. Gaskins, always known as "Mother Gaskins," went to be home with the Lord on February 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her children. Mother Gaskins was born on January 3, 1931 in Greenville, NC to the late James Crandell and Georgeanna Knight. Those left behind to cherish her loving memories are her children Earline Gaskins, Willie Earl Gaskins Jr., Gloria Gaskins, Terrance Barksdale (Anissa Barksdale), and Jean Johnson (Willie Johnson). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stamford Church of Christ, 1264 High Ridge Rd., Stamford, CT. Family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT. For more information, please visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
Download Now