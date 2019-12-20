The Advocate Notices
Gladys Jean Harwood a resident of Stamford, CT since 1977, died on December 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with several illnesses. She is survived by her husband George D. Harwood, sister Janice Conner, brother Bryan McNutt, Daughter Tamberly Harwood-Smith, son-in-law Tim Smith, granddaughter Cailey Harwood-Smith, Grandson Cody Harwood-Smith and Wife Laura Smith, great-granddaughter Elle Jean Smith. Gladys Jean will be cremated, and at her request there will be no services.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
