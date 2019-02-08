Glenn Ryan Rabinowitz

Glenn Ryan Rabinowitz, 28, of Ridgefield, CT, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Glenn was born in Norwalk, CT on August 7, 1990; the son of Marc Rabinowitz and Christine Kaminsky Marciano. He graduated from St. Luke's School in New Canaan in 2009 and his love of music led him to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. Glenn was a gifted musician; he played the guitar, and was self taught on piano, drums, banjo and harmonica. Glennie was loved by friends and family and could always bring a smile to your face with his kind demeanor and sense of humor.

He is survived by his father, Marc Rabinowitz and his wife, Elizabeth of Ridgefield; his mother, Christine Kaminsky Marciano of Charleston, SC; his sister, Amy Gais and her husband, Jonathon of St. Louis, MO and his step-sister, Carmin Gerard of Portland, OR. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Kaminsky of Rockport, MA and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Seymour Rabinowitz, and his maternal grandfather, Francis "Skip" Kaminsky.

Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut Chapter – www.namict.org Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary