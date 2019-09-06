|
|
Gloria G. DeBartolomeo
Gloria G. DeBartolomeo, 93, of Norwalk, beloved wife of Frank A. DeBartolomeo, died on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at home with her loving family beside her. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Frederick and Domenica (Vilardo) Forte. A trained and gifted operatic soprano and pianist, she was a past soloist and organist at St. Matthew Church, where she and her husband were longtime members. She and Frank would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary tomorrow, September 8. In addition to being an amazing cook and dedicated family woman, she loved domestic and international travel with her husband, and was an avid baseball fan, especially the Brooklyn Dodgers and NY Mets.
Predeceased by a brother Fred Fortunato Forte, she is survived by her devoted husband Frank and their children; Diane (Dominick) Zeccola, Francis (Angel) A. DeBartolomeo Jr of MD, and Anne Marie J. DeBartolomeo of CA, three loving grandchildren; Matthew and Brian Zeccola and Melissa (John) Amick, and a cherished great-granddaughter, Vela Lorraine Gloria Amick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. For directions or online guestbook, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 7, 2019