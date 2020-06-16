Gloria Lanzaro
Gloria Lanzaro, 91, of Milford, and formerly of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was born in Stamford on September 26, 1928 to the late Anthony Rich, Sr. and Concetta Candelmo Rich.
Gloria was happiest when around her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and sharing her wonderful recipes with her children and her friends. Holidays were always special for Gloria. They gave her the opportunity to cook her favorite family recipes for everyone to enjoy. Gloria especially enjoyed travelling. She and her sister Theresa would take frequent trips to Vermont, a place they both enjoyed visiting. Gloria was a loving mother and great friend who never refused to lend a helping hand. She will be missed. The memories she created will be cherished forever.
Gloria is survived by her loving children, Attorney Lucia L. Lanzaro of Stamford, Vicki Boyle of Florida, Louis Lanzaro and his wife Kate of Milford, Gary Lanzaro and his wife Marlene of Ansonia, her grandchildren, Elizabeth Goodwin and her husband Charlie, Lt. Colonel Thomas Boyle, Jr. and his wife Courtney, Anthony, Melissa and Michael Lanzaro, as well as her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Johnny, Hunter and Ava. Also surviving are her siblings, Nancy Costanzo and her brothers, Joseph Rich and his wife Stella and William Rich and his wife Diane and sister-in-law, Patti Rich.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Luciano Lanzaro, Jr., sisters, Marie "Dolly" Sarni, Eileen Scarella, Jeannette Zurzola, Theresa Carlucci, brothers, Alfonse Rich, Albert Rich and Anthony Rich, Jr., and her son-in-law, Thomas Boyle, Sr.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately. Interment will be at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Gloria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Gloria Lanzaro, 91, of Milford, and formerly of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was born in Stamford on September 26, 1928 to the late Anthony Rich, Sr. and Concetta Candelmo Rich.
Gloria was happiest when around her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and sharing her wonderful recipes with her children and her friends. Holidays were always special for Gloria. They gave her the opportunity to cook her favorite family recipes for everyone to enjoy. Gloria especially enjoyed travelling. She and her sister Theresa would take frequent trips to Vermont, a place they both enjoyed visiting. Gloria was a loving mother and great friend who never refused to lend a helping hand. She will be missed. The memories she created will be cherished forever.
Gloria is survived by her loving children, Attorney Lucia L. Lanzaro of Stamford, Vicki Boyle of Florida, Louis Lanzaro and his wife Kate of Milford, Gary Lanzaro and his wife Marlene of Ansonia, her grandchildren, Elizabeth Goodwin and her husband Charlie, Lt. Colonel Thomas Boyle, Jr. and his wife Courtney, Anthony, Melissa and Michael Lanzaro, as well as her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Johnny, Hunter and Ava. Also surviving are her siblings, Nancy Costanzo and her brothers, Joseph Rich and his wife Stella and William Rich and his wife Diane and sister-in-law, Patti Rich.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Luciano Lanzaro, Jr., sisters, Marie "Dolly" Sarni, Eileen Scarella, Jeannette Zurzola, Theresa Carlucci, brothers, Alfonse Rich, Albert Rich and Anthony Rich, Jr., and her son-in-law, Thomas Boyle, Sr.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately. Interment will be at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Gloria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 16, 2020.