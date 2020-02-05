The Advocate Notices
Gloria Lecky


1934 - 2020
Gloria Lecky Notice
Gloria Lecky
In loving memory of Gloria Lecky, 85, who passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded with love from her family and friends at her bedside at Stamford Hospital. She was born in Portland, Jamaica on December 3, 1934 to Amelia and Benjamin. Gloria is a retiree of Stamford Hospital after 20 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing and caring for her family. Her smile was radiant and her aura lifted the spirits of any room she entered. Her laughter was contagious and her sense of humor was priceless. Gloria was married to Lloyd Lecky, whom they had the pleasure of raising their 9 children with love, respect and integrity. She was predeceased by her late husband Lloyd Lecky, and son Ivor Lecky. Gloria is survived by her sister Lurline Bowyer; her children, Victor, Anthony, Courtney, Neville, Stepson - Maurice, Sonia, Delcia, Barbara, Juliet, and a host of in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. To honor Mrs. Gloria Lecky, the family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (viewing) following immediate service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT with Bishop Ashley Powell officiating. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Graves Medley Funeral Services located at 31 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. If you would like to leave an online condolence message or send flowers, please visit www.gravesmedley.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020
