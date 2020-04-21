The Advocate Notices
|
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
1929 - 2020
Gloria D. Leone
Gloria D. Leone, aka "Gloria the glow girl" passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Wilton Meadows. Born on May 31, 1929 she was the fifth child of John and Katie Provenzano. In 1950 she married Frank D. Leone and together they raised 4 children.
Gloria lived by the words, "To thyne own self be true" and in that spirit she dedicated her life to the people and things she loved the most. She was always there to lend a hand whenever needed, either physically or spiritually. She was a proud member of the Columbiettes, St. Anne's society and was very active in the Republican Party of Norwalk.
She loved music and all things "Show Biz". She had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented artist and sculptor.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank. She is survived by her children, Frank, Mary-Ellen (Anthony), Mark (Jan) and Thaddeus, her siblings Charlie and Eleanor and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to the . The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Wilton Meadows for giving Gloria a dignified quality of life and to the Visiting Nurses for providing the most loving care to her when her time came.
We hope her friends and family will join us in a celebration of her life, which will be held at a later date. Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020
