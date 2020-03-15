|
Gloria M. Maignan
Gloria Maude Maignan a longtime Stamford resident passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Montego Bay, Jamaica West Indies to Norman Smith and Josephine Alexander. She was predeceased by her husband Blema Maignan. Maude was known for her kind and courteous presence as she was encountered in the Caribbean Restaurant and Bakery. Her memory will be cherished by her son; Errol Corbett (Jean), one granddaughter; Krystal Corbett, a host of nieces, nephews and great friends including Ingrid Merle Haughton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Robert A. Jackson officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 16, 2020