Gloria Matthews
Gloria Matthews, 84, wife for 55 years of her childhood sweetheart Byron Matthews of Norwalk, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born on March 11, 1936, in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Peckoff and Dorothy Epstein Peckoff.
Gloria was not only a loving and caring wife and mother, she spent numerous years as the asst. director of the Tower Nursery School in Stamford. She continued to take care of children in her home on a regular basis until the birth of her grandsons who both became her ultimate joy in life on a daily basis for over 12 years. Gloria was generous with her love and with her time. She was named Woman of the Year by Hadassah of Stamford years ago highlighting her hard work and dedication.
In addition to her husband Byron, Gloria is survived by her daughter Deborah Ryan, grandsons Colin and Jack Ryan, sister Marilyn Schwarz, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her twin sister Jackie Peckoff from NYC and her brother in law Earl Schwarz of NYC.
Gloria will be laid to rest with a private service at Independent Hebrew Society Cemetery in Norwalk. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date once we are all able to gather together again.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020
