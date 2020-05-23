Gloria Petillo
Petillo, Gloria
Gloia Petillo, 84, died on May 19, 2020 in Woodbury CT surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Frank Petillo, children: Anthony Petillo and daughter-in-law Anna of Woodbury, CT, Mary Majcherek and son-in-law Edward of Berlin, CT, and Frank Jr. of Stamford, CT, grandson: Micah Petillo, nieces, nephews, cousins and dog: Lucky. She was a long time resident of Stamford, CT where she worked for Pitney Bowes and then as a homemaker. She brought great joy and love to her family and her friends. A celebration of life for Gloria will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society, Inc.), 504 Main Street, Norwalk CT 06851 since she loved animals.

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 23, 2020.
