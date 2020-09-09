Gloria Caputo Rosa
Gloria died peacefully on September 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 2,1946, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Jennie Gambino of Stamford. As a young woman, Gloria worked in her parents' store, Capital Market, until she embarked on a career as a bookkeeper. But, Gloria's true passion was always her family.
Gloria taught her family that you can weather any storm by holding onto what matters most: faith, family, and friends. She worked hard to insure holidays and gatherings were full of love, laughter, and plenty of food. A caretaker and a giver, Gloria had a knack for providing the particular comfort someone needed, opening her home and passing on her strength to all who needed her. Gloria was a charming, honest, and powerful woman who led with a commanding presence, her leadership will shape generations to come.
Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Caputo Sr. and her sister, Grace Caminiti. After the tragic loss of her first husband, Gloria found love again and married her devoted husband Bruce Rosa, who was her angel on earth. Bruce cared for her throughout her battle, one storm among many that they weathered together with grace and teamwork. Bruce and Gloria showed the world what true love looks like: a fitting last note in the song of a woman who personified the unconditional love of God.
Gloria is also survived by her loving brother, Len Gambino, three adoring children, Michele (Mike) Macchio, Denise Caputo (Mike), and Frank Caputo Jr. (Christina) and her true pride and joy, her nine grandchildren: Joseph, Mackenzie, Anthony, Briana, Andrew, Jenna, Frankie, Olivia, and Matthew, as well as many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank De. Bivona, Dr. Resor, Debra D'Andrea and Constellation Hospice for their remarkable care. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the burial will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com