Grace H. Vuono
Grace H. Vuono, age 96, passed into eternal life on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born to Rose and Stephen Liptack on February 14, 1923 in Springdale. Grace was the beloved wife of Charles H. Vuono, who predeceased her by over a decade. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Mark Vuono and his wife, Annie; Charlene Vuono-Julian of Groveland, MA. and her partner, Joe Buchonis; and Sandra and Nelson Bondhus of Farmington. Grace and Charles had five grandsons: Christian Bondhus and his wife Annie, Charles Bondhus, and his husband Kevin Hinkle, Andrew Vuono, David Vuono and Matthew Julian and his wife Alex of Billerica, Mass. Great-grandchildren include Charlie Bondhus, Bea Bondhus and Jack Bondhus.
Grace worked as a pattern model for Vogue and also as a member of the art department at Conde Nast Publications. She was a devoted wife and mother and had an extremely fine artistic flair for interior design. She was also known for her fabulous sense of fashion as well as for her personal beauty of body, heart and soul. She and Charlie both enjoyed collecting American antiques together. They frequently spent weekend getaways finding treasures to add to their collections. Until illness required her to move to Avon Healthcare Center in Avon CT, Grace was also a devoted Communicant of St. Cecilia's Church for her entire life. She recalls attending, as a small child, the very first Mass held at St.Cecilia's Parish in Machlett Laboratories.
Her funeral will take place on Monday, October 7th at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., with calling hours from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Grace at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019