Grace Louise Knutelsky of Asheville NC died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Laurels of Greentree Ridge. Grace was born May 13, 1929 in Stamford, CT to Lawrence and Grace Korchma Gambini. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and worked as a secretary. She and her husband moved to South Carolina in 1978, and then to Asheville in 1992. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Gambini of Stamford, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Frank, and brother Larry. A private service will be held in Asheville. Interment will be in Hastings-on-the-Hudson, NY next to her husband.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019
