Grace M. Loglisci
Grace M. (Sacco) Loglisci of Stamford, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1922 in Perth Amboy, NJ to the late Giovanni and Maria Antonia (Colavito) Sacco. She was a resident of Stamford for 97 ½ years.
She was a homemaker and loving child care giver to many. She was a member of the Catholic daughters, taught CCD, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and Rosarian. Grace enjoyed cooking and baking and caring for the love of her life, Frankie, and celebrated 67 years of marriage.
She is survived by her loving son Ralph (and Donna Loglisci) of Stamford; a daughter, Marie DeFreitas of Norwalk; and by eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a godson Victor "Eddie" Salas (and Evelyn) of Bridgeport. She also survived by her best friend Julia Ursone of 60 years and Julia's children.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank P. Loglisci, two daughters, Antonia McGhee, Patricia Trombetto, and by a grandson, Ralph Loglisci.
The family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Saturday, May 30th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately at St. John Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the: Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, in Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 27, 2020.