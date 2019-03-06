Grace Palermo

Grace Ann Palermo, 93, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at The Residence, assisted living in Stamford. Grace was born and raised in Stamford to Gaetano and Anna Della Corte and graduated from Stamford High School.

In addition to proudly raising her family, Grace was an avid golfer with many tournament championship wins. She also enjoyed creating friendships, gardening, cooking, art, music, walks on the beach and shelling, particularly on Sanibel Island. Grace had a spirit of unwavering generosity and kindness.

Grace is survived by her beloved husband Ralph of 72 years, three children Ralph Palermo (Gretchen), Robert Palermo (Patricia) and Linda Palermo and partner, four grandchildren (Alex, Laura, Michael, Elliot) and three great-grandchildren. Grace was predeceased by twin brothers, John and Mathew and sister, Theresa.

A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart church in Stamford on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home on Friday, March 8 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the World Wild Life Fund which Grace so proudly supported and to the for further research.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Residence and Constellation Hospice for their compassionate care.