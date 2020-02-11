|
Guy R. Stretton
Guy R. Stretton, age 79, passed away on January 27, 2020 from complications of cancer, in the comfort of his home in Old Greenwich, CT. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Mary and Alan Stretton. He is survived by his wife Barbara and two sisters, Barbara Holden and Mary MacKinnon, who live in Johannesburg. He also leaves behind five cats that he adored.
Guy had his own business as a certified public accountant and an IRS tax preparer in Old Greenwich, CT. Among his interests, he was a member of the Troupers Light Opera Company presenting Gilbert and Sullivan operettas for many years. He was also an avid runner, having completed nine marathons and a number of triathlons, including the Iron Man event in Hawaii. He ran with the Westport Athletic club every Sunday and was a regular at Darien YMCA until his health condition made it no longer possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Feline in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020