Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
For more information about
Harold Heller
Harold Heller
Harold Heller, 94, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Stamford, CT, formerly of Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4th at Stamford Hospital. Harold grew up in the Bronx, NY, son of Regina and Victor Heller. He served in the Army Air Force in WW2 and attended University of Miami, Florida, where he met Ina. They were married in November 1948 and together for 62 years. He was a furrier in NYC for Heller Bros. and later changed careers into advertising sales.
He is survived by his daughter Ronni Ginsberg, son-in-law Paul of Stamford, his son Ken Heller of Greenville, SC, his grandchildren Steven Ginsberg and wife Becca DiMeo of Brooklyn, NY and Ilana Ginsberg of Baltimore, MD, and by his sister-in-law Betsy Feldman of Jamaica Plain, MA. He is also survived by his sister Eleanore Agatstein of Long Island, NY and many nephews and nieces. His grandchildren and his family were the highlight of his life. He was an avid sports fan and loved a good game of blackjack. He was predeceased by his wife Ina, and his brother Dr. Stanley Heller. A graveside funeral is being arranged at Beth El cemetery in Paramus, NJ momentarily by Gallagher's of Stamford. Please check for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope in Motion at Stamford Hospital or the Alzheimer's Asso. of CT.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 5, 2019
