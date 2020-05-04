Harold E. McAllister

Harold E. McAllister (Billy) passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born July 24, 1935 in Cumberland County, North Carolina to the late Shepherd and Pearl McAllister. He attended public school at Armstrong High in Eastover, North Carolina. Upon moving to Connecticut he was employed with Mt. Vernon Dye Casting for a number of years and retired from Pitney Bowes after many years of service. Harold is survived by the love of his life Annie M. Summerville McAllister of Stamford, Connecticut, six children: Loretta McAllister, Vicky McAllister and Darrell McAllister of Fayettville, NC, Christina Willis of San Diego, CA, 22 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. Harold was preceded in death by his sons, Harold McAllister Jr, Marvin Buxton, and daughters Bernadette Smith and Sheila Lock. Harold was a devout provider for his family and friends. His hobbies included shoe shining to perfection and encouraging others to set goals that could be achieved. Harold was the last living McAllister out of 13 siblings of whom he loved dearly. Each day he had a story that would fill you with laughter and love, his presence and smile would bring joy to all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services, Inc.



