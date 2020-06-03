Harriet B. Hett
It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family lost our beautiful matriarch, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Harriet B. Hett on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 94 years young. Harriet was born in Stamford, Connecticut on August 3, 1925 to the late Charles and Bessie Kostulias. Harriet was one of 9 children.
In September of 1953, she married the love of her life, Charles J. Hett in Stamford at Saint Cecelia's Church. After, they made their home and raised their children in Stamford and then Darien, CT. She was a devoted wife who loved her husband more than anything and everything up until the very last moment.
Harriet made her career at Life Study Fellowship of Darien where she worked for over 30 years. Harriet loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the most joyful, kind-hearted and generous person to all that knew her. She enjoyed having family parties, barbecues, and picnics including birthdays, Christmas, other special occasions and holidays where she could spend time with her beloved family. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends at the Knights of Columbus and the Piedmont Club. She always had kind words for everyone she encountered, and found joy in making others smile. Harriett was known for her big laugh. She could walk into a room and you would feel the energy change.
Harriet is survived by her children, Irene Keeler and her husband Chuck Keeler, her sons Richard and Anna Hett, William Hett and his wife Carolyn Hett. She is also survived by her grandchildren Candace Perrone, Kristin Keeler and her partner Dominic Telesco, Ashley Keeler, and Eric and Natalie Hett, Ariel, Alex and Arielisa Avila. And lastly, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Chance Perrone and Brody Keeler Telesco, and as she would say "give me that baby!".
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Hett, her son, Charles B. Hett, her sisters, Christina Joyce, Anna Ingram, Ethel Apostolakos, Liberty Kostulias, Marion Kostulias, and her brothers, William Kostulias and George Kostulias.
The family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Monday, June 8th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Her burial will be held privately.
The prayer service will be available virtually at 11 a.m. for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Harriet's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family lost our beautiful matriarch, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Harriet B. Hett on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 94 years young. Harriet was born in Stamford, Connecticut on August 3, 1925 to the late Charles and Bessie Kostulias. Harriet was one of 9 children.
In September of 1953, she married the love of her life, Charles J. Hett in Stamford at Saint Cecelia's Church. After, they made their home and raised their children in Stamford and then Darien, CT. She was a devoted wife who loved her husband more than anything and everything up until the very last moment.
Harriet made her career at Life Study Fellowship of Darien where she worked for over 30 years. Harriet loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the most joyful, kind-hearted and generous person to all that knew her. She enjoyed having family parties, barbecues, and picnics including birthdays, Christmas, other special occasions and holidays where she could spend time with her beloved family. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends at the Knights of Columbus and the Piedmont Club. She always had kind words for everyone she encountered, and found joy in making others smile. Harriett was known for her big laugh. She could walk into a room and you would feel the energy change.
Harriet is survived by her children, Irene Keeler and her husband Chuck Keeler, her sons Richard and Anna Hett, William Hett and his wife Carolyn Hett. She is also survived by her grandchildren Candace Perrone, Kristin Keeler and her partner Dominic Telesco, Ashley Keeler, and Eric and Natalie Hett, Ariel, Alex and Arielisa Avila. And lastly, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Chance Perrone and Brody Keeler Telesco, and as she would say "give me that baby!".
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Hett, her son, Charles B. Hett, her sisters, Christina Joyce, Anna Ingram, Ethel Apostolakos, Liberty Kostulias, Marion Kostulias, and her brothers, William Kostulias and George Kostulias.
The family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Monday, June 8th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Her burial will be held privately.
The prayer service will be available virtually at 11 a.m. for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Harriet's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 3, 2020.