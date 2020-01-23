|
|
Harriet Laughlin
Harriet (DelPrete) Laughlin, age 93, of Norwalk, CT, a former longtime resident of Stamford, CT passed away at Stamford Hospital on January 22, 2020. Harriet was born on March 08, 1926 in Stamford, CT.
Harriet attended Stamford High School and met the love of her life, John Laughlin in 1941, and they were married in 1946. The couple settled in Stamford. Harriet was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become "Grandma" to her nine grandchildren, and then "Gigi" to her twelve great-grandchildren. Harriet loved holidays and frequent family get-togethers. Any occasion to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She loved nothing more than everyone being together.
Harriet was the beloved wife of the late John Laughlin, Sr. She is survived by her brother Joseph DelPrete; her devoted children, John Laughlin, Jr., Michael Laughlin, Richard Laughlin and his wife Denise, Thomas Laughlin and his wife Elsa, Judi Connors and her husband Robert; and her loving grandchildren and adoring great-grandchildren.
Harriet was known to put on her high heels to cut a rug on the dance floor. Her contagious laugh, her vivacious spirit, her boundless energy, and her impeccable style and elegance will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was simply the best!
Friends and family may offer their sympathy and condolences on the morning of Saturday, January 25th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 566 Elm Street, in Stamford. The interment will immediately follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 24, 2020