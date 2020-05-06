Harrison McKinney

Harrison McKinney was born September 25,1954 to James McKinney and Alline Fernanders McKinney. The Lord called him home on April 30, 2020 to his Heavenly Kingdom. Harrison migrated to Stamford from Chesnee, South Carolina with his parents at a young age. He was a part of the Stamford High School graduating class of 1973.

Harrison worked for Aamco Transmission and A Connecticut Quality Transmission for many years until his retirement. He was a very loving and compassionate family man and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known as Uncle Harry to family and friends alike, as well as a father figure to many.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 18 years Amy Wilson McKinney; two sons, Gary England and Gregory Weathers; one daughter, Bianca "Baby Gonks" McKinney; 6 grandchildren, Tiana England, Willie Sadler, Malachi McSwain, Gregory Johnson, Timothy Cohen, and Leila Weathers; 4 brothers, James Eugene (Isabelle) McKinney of Waterbury, CT, Wofford McKinney of Alexandria, Virginia, William Bruce (Debbie) McKinney of Bridgeport, CT, Victor (Ruth) Jenkins of Oxford, PA; 2 sisters, Thelma (Thaddeus) Adams of Stamford, CT, and Annie "Cupie Doll" (Wallace) Brock of Wilton, CT and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harrison was predeceased by Father James McKinney, Mother Alline Fernanders McKinney, sons Cedric Harrison McKinney and Jason Eric McKinney.

Arrangements are being handled by Morton's Mortuary- Bridgeport, CT.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will no public service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



