Hazel Townsend
Hazel Townsend was born in Union Springs, Alabama on July 17, 1924. She was the second of two children born to Mary Benefield and Holloway Vickerstein. She was baptized at an early age in Union Springs and received her early education, attending high school there.
Mary Benefield married John Henry Townsend and produced eleven siblings in the family. Hazel Townsend was united on August 14, 1942 to Dean Townsend whose surname was the same as hers. That union produced three daughters: Genie, Mary, and Carol. In 1949 Hazel relocated with her family to New York City where each began a different and fulfilling life pursuing individual goals.
Hazel had a passion for helping others and spent many years in service caring for children with disabilities as a childcare technician. She found tremendous enjoyment working outside gardening and planting which she continued even at an advanced age. She also liked sewing, cooking passing along many recipes to her daughters and other members of her family. Hazel spent many years employed as a waitress and was thankful God allowed her good health for many years so that she could work and provide a home for her children.
She was very proud of her three daughters and worked tirelessly to ensure that their future would begin on a positive note. In that regard she insisted that they pursue higher education after high school and graduate college. She was diligent and steadfast in her goal to see this accomplished and it became a reality. Her reward was seeing her eldest daughter Genie complete a career in nursing and retiring as a U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Flight Examiner); her youngest daughter, Carol, who has enjoyed a long career as a Nurse and currently is a Clinical Director, Hospice of West Chester, NY. Her middle daughter, Mary (deceased) (March 2017) employed as an EMT before she became ill.
Hazel leaves to mourn, her two daughters, Genie and Carol (Jerry), one sister, Rose Frazier, a granddaughter, Belen Camacho, two grandsons, Sean Garcia, (Joanna), Michael Garcia, (Chardia), two great-grandsons, Reuel and Orlando Camacho, ten deceased siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to give special thanks to Hazel's loving primary caregiver of ten years, Betty Richardson, and a more recent but valued caregiver, Jasmina Baraktari. Together, they provided loving care for Hazel for which the family is thankful.
All are welcome to pay respects on Saturday, January 4th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford. A funeral service will be held on Monday January 6th at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 42 Cross Road, Stamford. Burial immediately to follow at Fairfield Memorial Park.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 1, 2020