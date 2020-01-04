|
|
Helen V. Aloupis
Helen V. Aloupis (née. Bakes), long time resident of Stamford, passed away on January 2, 2020 at St. Camillus Center in Stamford with her loving family at her side. She was born December 12, 1943 in Pellana, Laconia, Greece and was one of six children born to the late Gregory and Dimitra (Mihalopoulos) Bakes. Helen was 76 years old at the time of her passing.
Helen completed grammar school in Greece and moved to Melbourne, Australia for a few years before coming to Stamford, CT in 1966, where she met her husband and raised her two daughters. She worked for Pitney Bowes, Capital Records, and Clairol (Proctor and Gamble). After her retirement from Clairol, she went on to work at Piper's Hill Day Care in Stamford. She truly LOVED working with children.
Helen was an active member of The Church of the Archangels Church in Stamford. She enjoyed cooking delicious Greek food and pastries for loved ones, dancing and singing, looking after her nieces and nephews as infants and above all... loved the time spent traveling with her husband. They traveled to Greece, Alaska, Panama Canal Cruise, and many parts of the US. They were very much in love up until the end.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Christos Aloupis of Georgitsi, Laconia, Greece and Stamford, CT; daughters, Maria Aloupis of Stamford, CT and daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Aloupis and Carter Sherwood of Stamford, CT; siblings, George Bakes (Joanna) of Bridgeport, CT, Mike Bakis of Atlanta, GA, Ted Bakis from East Lyme, CT, Tom Bakis (Jayne) of Stamford, CT; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Zacharias and Magdalini Aloupis of Stamford, CT; sister-in-law, Panagiota Bratsini of Georgitsi, Laconia, Greece and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces/grandnephews, cousins, and friends spanning from USA, Greece, and Australia.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by a brother, John G. Bakes of Bridgeport, CT; brother-in-law, Costas Aloupis of Stamford, CT and sisters-in-law, Helen Aloupis of Stamford, CT and Rebecca Bakes.
A viewing will take place on Monday, January 6th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at The Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, January 7th at The Church of the Archangels. Interment to follow at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to: St. Camillus Center, 494 Elm Street, Stamford, CT 06902-5115.
If you care to leave a message of condolence online, please visit the family guestbook on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 5, 2020