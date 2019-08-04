|
Helen Andrews
Helen Norris Andrews died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her son's home in Woodland Hills, California on Monday, July 15th. Helen was a native of Richmond, Virginia and was a fashion model before marrying Revlon executive turned magician Bill Andrews. Helen and Bill then moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1964. After raising two sons, Helen returned to college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from UConn and had a prolific career in records management. She started her career at Continental Can before moving on to the law firm of Cummings and Lockwood; she then worked for the Guinness Book of World Records before retiring from the law firm of Finn, Dickson, and Herling. Throughout her life, Helen was known for her poise, charm, and elegance. Helen is survived by her sons, Thomas Andrews residing in Lennox, Massachusetts and Jeffrey Andrews in Woodland Hills, California.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019