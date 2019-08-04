Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Andrews Notice
Helen Andrews
Helen Norris Andrews died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her son's home in Woodland Hills, California on Monday, July 15th. Helen was a native of Richmond, Virginia and was a fashion model before marrying Revlon executive turned magician Bill Andrews. Helen and Bill then moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1964. After raising two sons, Helen returned to college and graduated with a bachelor's degree from UConn and had a prolific career in records management. She started her career at Continental Can before moving on to the law firm of Cummings and Lockwood; she then worked for the Guinness Book of World Records before retiring from the law firm of Finn, Dickson, and Herling. Throughout her life, Helen was known for her poise, charm, and elegance. Helen is survived by her sons, Thomas Andrews residing in Lennox, Massachusetts and Jeffrey Andrews in Woodland Hills, California.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.