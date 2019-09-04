|
Helen Ann (Martin) Dardis
Helen Ann (Martin) Dardis, 87, of Beavercreek, OH passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Joseph D. and Eva A. (Kozluski) Martincavage, she moved to the Cove section of Stamford as a young girl and was a 1949 graduate of Stamford High School. She was employed by Laminated Shim Co., Defense Contract Administration Services (DCAS) and the Internal Revenue Service in various administrative positions. She previously resided in Merritt Island, FL and Fort Mill, SC.
Known as "Nana" to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by a daughter Linda (Patrick) A. O'Shaughnessy of Norwalk, CT, a son William (Christine) J. Dardis III of Beavercreek, OH, a son Thomas (Lisa) R. Dardis of Charlotte, NC, five grandchildren (Annie, Patrick, Elizabeth, Brian and Olivia) and seven great-grandchildren (Lacey, Reece, Brenna, Carly, Evan, Allie and Philip). She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Raymond J. Martin and her husband of 60 years, William J. Dardis Jr. She was deeply loved by her family and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations may be sent to . Condolences may be left at the Tobias Funeral Home website (www.dignitymemorial.com).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 5, 2019