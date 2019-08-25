|
|
Helen N. Gross
Helen Nora Gross,83, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Helen was born in Stamford, CT on April 8, 1936, daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret Langley Cambridge.
Helen lived a very full, active and happy life. She was a graduate of Stamford High School. She married the love of her life, Jack Gross on May 12,1956, they had an amazing love story and shared 43 years together before his passing.
Helen would never be found without her hair done in her signature style and bright red lipstick. In her lifetime she worked at the Five and Dime in Stamford, Sears Roebuck & Co. as a fashion buyer, Cook Laboratories, Pitney Bowes and the Jewish Community Center. She was also a loving and caring childcare provider. Helen was involved in politics and was a member of the Young Republicans. She enjoyed many activities in her life: music, dancing, and traveling, Hawaii being her favorite; but her children and grandchildren were the "Loves of her Life". Helen was a dedicated and active parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Stamford where she was also a member of the St. Mary Rosary Society. Helen also enjoyed working the St. Mary's feast where you could always find her in the "Pizza Fritte" booth. Helen truly loved to travel and had many wonderful trips with the St. Mary Senior group as well as with the Social Seniors of St. Catherine's in Greenwich. She travelled to many places with her family as well. She was a very social person and loved spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren. Helen was a loving wife, an amazing mother and grandmother. A very good and generous friend to many and to all that knew her. She was a kind, caring and giving soul, an angel on earth, she will be missed by many.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to "The Girls" (and Joe) at the Tully Pulmonary Rehab Center, who were always there for Helen and whom she loved deeply and to Alzheimer's and Dementia Care, Help at Home of CT and to Caring Hospice Services for all of their support in her final days. The family would also like to thank all her prayer warriors, especially Pat Maloney for all her support and care in making Helen's last days as comfortable as possible.
Helen is survived by her loving children, her son Brian F. Gross of Stamford, and her daughter Donna I. Palucci and her husband Russell E. of Shelton, CT. Her cherished grandchildren Shannon Ralbovsky and her husband Scott, Mark Palucci and his girlfriend, Emaleigh Berg, three nephews also survive.
Besides her parents Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband John Kohler Gross, Jr. and a sister Marge Ferris.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John RC Cemetery, Darien, CT. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 26, 2019