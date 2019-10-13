The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Stamford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Locicero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Locicero


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Locicero Notice
Helen Locicero
Helen Locicero passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Stamford at age 95. She was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Stamford, to the late James Locicero and Antonina (Raiata) Locicero and was a lifelong resident of the city. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1941.
Helen was an executive secretary for Conde Nast Publishing in Stamford and New York City, and later for Olin Corp. in Stamford before retiring from full-time employment. She also was a past president of the Stamford chapter of the National Secretaries Association. After Olin Corp., Helen served as the school secretary at Sacred Heart Parochial School. She also was very active at Sacred Heart Church, serving as a lay reader. Helen loved to travel, visiting many areas of the U.S. and around the world.
She is survived by two sisters, Frances Amico of Hamden, Conn., and Adeline Veneziano of Scottsdale, AZ, and a brother, James LoCicero of Columbia, SC, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Francesconi, in 2014. In her later years, she enjoyed the company of her friend, Michael Engenito of Stamford.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, with burial immediately after at St. John's Cemetery in Stamford. There will also be a separate memorial service for Helen at the chapel at St. John's Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen's name to Sacred Heart Church in Stamford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now