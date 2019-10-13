|
Helen Locicero
Helen Locicero passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Stamford at age 95. She was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Stamford, to the late James Locicero and Antonina (Raiata) Locicero and was a lifelong resident of the city. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1941.
Helen was an executive secretary for Conde Nast Publishing in Stamford and New York City, and later for Olin Corp. in Stamford before retiring from full-time employment. She also was a past president of the Stamford chapter of the National Secretaries Association. After Olin Corp., Helen served as the school secretary at Sacred Heart Parochial School. She also was very active at Sacred Heart Church, serving as a lay reader. Helen loved to travel, visiting many areas of the U.S. and around the world.
She is survived by two sisters, Frances Amico of Hamden, Conn., and Adeline Veneziano of Scottsdale, AZ, and a brother, James LoCicero of Columbia, SC, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Francesconi, in 2014. In her later years, she enjoyed the company of her friend, Michael Engenito of Stamford.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, with burial immediately after at St. John's Cemetery in Stamford. There will also be a separate memorial service for Helen at the chapel at St. John's Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen's name to Sacred Heart Church in Stamford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 14, 2019