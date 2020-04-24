The Advocate Notices
|
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Helen Marie Zap


1926 - 2020
Helen Marie Zap
Helen Marie (Platko) Zap, age 93 passed away on April 21, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Wilton Meadows in Wilton, CT. She was born in Stamford, CT August 10, 1926.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Michael Harry Zap Sr., her brother, Emile Platek, and by her two sisters Agnes Ostrowski and Josephine Piortroski.
She is survived by her two sons, Gregory Zap and his wife Cynthia and Michael H. Zap Jr. and his wife Kathleen. Grandchildren Adrien Zap, Laura Zap, Michael H. Zap III and his wife Margaret, Robert Zap and his wife Katherine, John Zap and James Zap, and great-grandson Corbin Zap, along with many nieces and nephews she loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Helen's memory, please consider making a donation to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Tuesday, April 28th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately at Saint Mary Cemetery in Ridgefield, CT.
A webcast of the service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her service. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Helen's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT 06902. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020
