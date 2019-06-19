Helen McCord Frost Powell

Helen McCord Frost Powell, of Ridgefield, CT, passed away peacefully on June 7, at the age of 85. Helen was a former long-term resident of Darien, and also lived in Stamford.

Born on May 23, 1934 in Grosse Pointe, MI, Helen was a daughter of the late Harry Washington Frost Jr. and Helen Janet Chalmers Frost. She attended the Liggett School in Grosse Pointe, and spent many summers as a camp counselor in Rhinelander, WI. In her 20s, Helen lived and worked in New York City, where she resided in Gramercy Park. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties, meandering in "her" Park and spent weekends on the beaches of Bay Head, NJ.

Helen loved Europe, collecting charms from every country she visited to create the distinctive bracelets she was known to wear daily. Helen was an avid tennis player, enjoyed classical music and never missed a park symphony. She had a passion for needlepoint, adored all things designed in toile and took great pride in her giant, blooming rhododendrons every spring.

Helen had a lifelong affection for felines, including most recently her beloved Savannah, a 19-year-old tiger cat with fierce loyalty. A testament to this unbreakable bond, Savannah passed in her sleep only hours after Helen, reuniting with her "mom" for their next journey together.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Margaret "Meg" Chalmers Powell of Ridgefield; and son, David Wright Powell (wife, Rebecca) and granddaughter Campbell Wright Powell, of Longmeadow, MA. In addition, she is survived by two nephews, Ralph Philip Ermoian, of Seattle, WA and Harry Marion Ermoian, of Davis, CA. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Frances Janet Chalmers, of Fresno, CA.

Funeral services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in memory of Helen is encouraged to reach out to the Connecticut Chapter of the https://www.alz.org/ct.